The 76ers recalled Broome from the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Saturday.

Broome joined the Blue Coats for Saturday's loss to the Greensboro Swarm, posting 26 points (9-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and four blocks in 30 minutes. The rookie has appeared in two G League games thus far, averaging 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers in 25.7 minutes per contest. Though Broome isn't on a two-way deal with the 76ers, he's not a regular part of the rotation at the NBA level and could be in store for frequent visits to Delaware in 2025-26.