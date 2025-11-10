site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
76ers' Johni Broome: Ruled out for Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Broome (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.
Broome will miss his third consecutive game due to a right ankle sprain. The rookie second-rounder's next opportunity to suit up will come Friday against the Pistons.
