Broome underwent a successful partial meniscectomy Saturday to address a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee, and he'll be re-evaluated in four weeks, Adam Zagoria of ZagsBlog.com reports.

While the 76ers previously noted that surgery could potentially end the rookie's season, a meniscectomy typically carries a shorter recovery timeline of 4-to-6 weeks compared to a full repair. Broome sustained the injury Feb. 21 while playing for the G League's Delaware Blue Coats. The second-round pick out of Auburn has appeared in just 11 games for Philadelphia this regular season, averaging 0.9 points and 1.5 rebounds in 5.0 minutes per contest.