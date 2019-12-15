76ers' Jonah Bolden: Appears for G League team
Bolden (Achilles) started and played 20 minutes for the G League's Delaware Blue Coats in their 114-107 win over the Raptors 905 on Saturday. He totaled six points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Bolden and Zhaire Smith (leg) had both been withheld from G League and NBA action for just over a week due to their respective injuries, but both players were able to rejoin the Delaware lineup and play 20 minutes Saturday. Though he's now healthy again, Bolden is buried on the depth chart at the NBA level and isn't expected to be a major factor in coach Brett Brown's rotation in 2019-20.
