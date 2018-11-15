76ers' Jonah Bolden: Assigned to G-League
Bolden was assigned to the G-League on Thursday.
Bolden has seen spot run with Philly this season, totaling 40 minutes across six games. In that time, he's racked up 10 points, nine rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block. In an effort to get him more in-game experience, the organization has opted to send him to the G-League.
