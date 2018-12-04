76ers' Jonah Bolden: Available for Wednesday
Bolden (leg) participated in practice Tuesday and will be available for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Bolden suffered a small crack in his right leg a little over two weeks ago during a G League contest but has now been medically cleared to return. Bolden, however, has only appeared in six games for Philly this season, and he is not expected to play a significant role in the team's rotation this season.
