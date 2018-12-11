The 76ers recalled Bolden from the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Tuesday.

Bolden will participate in the 76ers' practice Tuesday, but it's unclear if he'll remain with the team through their next game Wednesday against the Nets. The rookie forward has seen only light action over his seven appearances at the NBA level this season but has been a double-double machine in his four outings at Delaware, averaging 15.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block in 33.2 minutes per game.