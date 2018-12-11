76ers' Jonah Bolden: Back from G League
The 76ers recalled Bolden from the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Tuesday.
Bolden will participate in the 76ers' practice Tuesday, but it's unclear if he'll remain with the team through their next game Wednesday against the Nets. The rookie forward has seen only light action over his seven appearances at the NBA level this season but has been a double-double machine in his four outings at Delaware, averaging 15.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block in 33.2 minutes per game.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...