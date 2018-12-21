76ers' Jonah Bolden: Back with 76ers
Bolden has been recalled from the G League.
Bolden will join the 76ers in time for Saturday's matchup against the Raptors but will likely not see any significant playing time. The UCLA product is averaging 6.0 minutes, 1.3 points and 1.3 rebounds over nine appearances so far this year.
