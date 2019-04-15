76ers' Jonah Bolden: Cleared to play
Bolden (knee) will play in Game 2 on Monday against Brooklyn, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Bolden was considered probable leading up to the contest, so this update is unsurprising. He'll look to become more of a factor in the second game of the series after being held to two points in five minutes Saturday in Game 1.
