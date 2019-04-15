Bolden (knee) will play in Game 2 on Monday against Brooklyn, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Bolden was considered probable leading up to the contest, so this update is unsurprising. He'll look to become more of a factor in the second game of the series after being held to two points in five minutes Saturday in Game 1.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...