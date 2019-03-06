76ers' Jonah Bolden: Cleared to play
Bolden (illness) will be available Wednesday against the Bulls, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Bolden missed Tuesday's matchup against the Magic, but the 76ers were able to secure an eight-point victory. His availability is important for the Sixers at the moment, as the team is still with Joel Embiid and Boban Marjanovic, who are both out with knee injuries.
