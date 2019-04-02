Bolden ended with just two points, seven rebounds, one assist, and one block in 30 minutes during Monday's 122-102 loss to the Mavericks.

Bolden was unable to replicate his numbers from Saturday, finishing with just two points on 1-of-6 shooting. His last game was simply too good to be true and based on his efforts during his previous starts, he is going to be difficult to roster moving forward. He is fine to take a flyer on if you need blocks but there simply isn't enough consistent upside there right now.