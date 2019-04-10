Bolden will not return to Tuesday's game against the Heat due to left knee soreness, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Bolden missed his only three shots, which happened to all be three-point attempts, and pulled down just one rebound across 13 minutes before exiting. The severity of the knee soreness is not known at this time, but expect an update once the 76ers provide more clarity on the situation.

