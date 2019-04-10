76ers' Jonah Bolden: Exits with knee soreness
Bolden will not return to Tuesday's game against the Heat due to left knee soreness, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Bolden missed his only three shots, which happened to all be three-point attempts, and pulled down just one rebound across 13 minutes before exiting. The severity of the knee soreness is not known at this time, but expect an update once the 76ers provide more clarity on the situation.
More News
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...