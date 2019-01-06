Bolden contributed 11 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 29 minutes during Saturday's 106-100 win over the Mavericks.

Bolden finished with career highs in scoring, assists, and minutes while matching his best rebounding total as well. With Wilson Chandler and Jimmy Butler both dealing with illnesses, Bolden was among those to step up, earning 20-plus minutes for the third time in his last six appearances while making his second straight start at power forward. Bolden has moved ahead of veteran big man Amir Johnson on the depth chart, and he has also been outplaying Mike Muscala as of late. It's unlikely Bolden will keep seeing such ample minutes once Chandler and Butler return, but the 22-year-old rookie has been impressive nonetheless.