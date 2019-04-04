Bolden contributed 13 points (5-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 130-122 loss to the Hawks.

Bolden drew his third straight start in place of Joel Embiid (rest) and amassed his first career double-double. The rebounding total was a career high, and he has reached double figures in scoring in two of these last three tilts. However, Embiid is expected to return for Thursday's matchup with the Bucks, so as long as that proves to be the case Bolden will head back to the bench and could see limited action.