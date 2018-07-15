Bolden logged 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), eight rebounds, two steals, an assist and a blocked shot across 23 minutes in Saturday's 91-89 Las Vegas Summer League second-round playoff win over the Bucks.

Bolden was drafted by the Sixers in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft, but the 6-10 center was already playing overseas in Serbia after leaving UCLA early. He opted to stay overseas last season but it was only a matter of time before Bolden would make his way back to the Sizers. After a decent beginning in the Summer League, he sort of cooled off and only averaged five points and seven rebounds over just two games played. This wasn't the result Sixers brass really expected, so his future is up in the air. He could return overseas or end up as a G-League participant in the US.