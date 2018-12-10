76ers' Jonah Bolden: Headed back to G League
Bolden was reassigned to the G League on Monday.
Bolden will head back to the Delaware Blue Coats, and he'll be available for Monday night's G League contest. The forward saw two minutes of mop-up action over the weekend against Detroit, but prior to that he'd been a DNP-CD in 12 consecutive games.
