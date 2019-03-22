76ers' Jonah Bolden: Heads to G League
Bolden was assigned to the G League on Friday.
The rookie will spend Friday and Saturday with the Blue Coats before presumably rejoining the Sixers in time for their game against Orlando on Monday. He's seen decreased playing time over March at the NBA level, but he will likely have a prominent role while in the G League.
