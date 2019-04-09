Bolden is in the starting lineup at center Tuesday against the Heat, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philly reports.

The Sixers will hold Joel Embiid out of action, so Bolden will replace the All-Star in the starting five, as he's done periodically this season. Bolden, himself, was nursing a minor knee issue entering Tuesday, but he was removed from the injury report earlier in the day.

More News
Our Latest Stories