76ers' Jonah Bolden: In starting lineup
Bolden is in the starting lineup at center Tuesday against the Heat, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philly reports.
The Sixers will hold Joel Embiid out of action, so Bolden will replace the All-Star in the starting five, as he's done periodically this season. Bolden, himself, was nursing a minor knee issue entering Tuesday, but he was removed from the injury report earlier in the day.
More News
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...