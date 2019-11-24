Play

Bolden was recalled from the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Sunday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Delaware doesn't have another game for five days, so Bolden and Zhaire Smith were recalled to receive work with the parent club in the meantime. Bolden has played five minutes in two appearances with the 76ers, and he's unlikely to see worthwhile action this time around.

