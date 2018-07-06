Bolden has been cleared to join the 76ers for the Las Vegas Summer League and should be available for the team's opening game Friday against the Celtics.

Bolden's status for the summer league had been uncertain, but he's since been cleared to join the 76ers after his club team, Maccabi Tel Aviv B.C. of Israel, gave the green light. A 2017 second-round pick, Bolden could be added to the Philadelphia roster and make his NBA debut in 2018-19 if he makes a strong impression in Las Vegas. Over 55 games (52 starts) with Maccabi last season, the 22-year-old averaged 7.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 20.8 minutes per contest.