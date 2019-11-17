76ers' Jonah Bolden: Leads team in rebounds
Bolden recorded 16 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 16 rebounds and one assist over 29 minutes in Saturday's loss to Canton.
Bolden attempted just nine field goals Saturday, but he was efficient in his opportunities and picked up his first double-double in two G League appearances. The 23-year-old has 50 points and 25 rebounds over his first two games with the Blue Coats.
