Bolden had two points (1-1 FG) and one steal in two minutes during Wednesday's 117-95 win over the Timberwolves.

Bolden has been buried on the team's depth chart down low behind the likes of Joel Embiid, Al Horford, Tobias Harris, Mike Scott, and Kyle O'Quinn. While Bolden can play both the power forward and center spots and could potentially see a few minutes here and there, especially if Embiid is suspended following Wednesday's altercation, there's likely too much talent at those positions for Bolden to crack the regular rotation this season.