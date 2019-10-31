76ers' Jonah Bolden: Makes season debut in win
Bolden had two points (1-1 FG) and one steal in two minutes during Wednesday's 117-95 win over the Timberwolves.
Bolden has been buried on the team's depth chart down low behind the likes of Joel Embiid, Al Horford, Tobias Harris, Mike Scott, and Kyle O'Quinn. While Bolden can play both the power forward and center spots and could potentially see a few minutes here and there, especially if Embiid is suspended following Wednesday's altercation, there's likely too much talent at those positions for Bolden to crack the regular rotation this season.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.