76ers' Jonah Bolden: Misses practice with illness
Bolden did not practice Monday due to a sinus issue, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports.
The issue doesn't look to be anything overly concerning, but Bolden should still be considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Magic. Bolden has started the last three games amid injuries to Joel Embiid (knee) and Boban Marjanovic (knee), but with Embiid expected back at some point this week, Bolden will likely sink back into a lesser role. He's coming off of a 12-point, three-rebound, two-block performance in Saturday's loss to Golden State.
