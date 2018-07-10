Bolden pitched in 10 points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal across 21 minutes during the 76ers' 87-75 loss to the Wizards in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Monday.

Bolden made a positive impression in his first taste of Summer League action, making his presence felt on both the scoreboard and the glass. The 22-year-old, a second-round pick last season, gained some valuable seasoning with Maccabi Tel Aviv B.C. last season by logging 52 starts, experience that could prove pivotal in Las Vegas.