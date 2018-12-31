Bolden contributed eight points (3-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, and one assist in 26 minutes during Sunday's 129-95 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Bolden finished with career highs in scoring and minutes while ending up a couple points and boards shy of what would've been his first career double-double. It's unclear whether Joel Embiid (knee soreness) will remain sidelined for Tuesday's matchup with the Clippers, but if so Bolden could be in line to earn 20-plus minutes for the third time across his last four appearances.