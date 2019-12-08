76ers' Jonah Bolden: Out Sunday
Bolden (Achilles) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
While playing for the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Friday, Bolden apparently tweaked his Achilles in the contest. As a result, he won't be available for either end of the 76ers' back-to-back set, as he was also sidelined for Saturday's blowout win over the Cavaliers.
