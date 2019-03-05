Bolden (illness) won't play Tuesday against Orlando.

Bolden was listed as a game-time call due to illness, but he's evidently not feeling well enough to take the court. Amir Johnson (back) has been cleared to play and could get the start along with Tobias Harris in the Sixers' depleted frontcourt. Bolden should be considered questionable for Philadelphia's upcoming matchup with Chicago on Wednesday until further notice.