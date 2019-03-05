76ers' Jonah Bolden: Out Tuesday
Bolden (illness) won't play Tuesday against Orlando.
Bolden was listed as a game-time call due to illness, but he's evidently not feeling well enough to take the court. Amir Johnson (back) has been cleared to play and could get the start along with Tobias Harris in the Sixers' depleted frontcourt. Bolden should be considered questionable for Philadelphia's upcoming matchup with Chicago on Wednesday until further notice.
More News
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...