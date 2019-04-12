Bolden (knee) will be a partial participant in Friday's practice, which will help determine his initial status for Saturday's Game 1 against the Nets, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.

Left knee soreness continues to plague Bolden, who missed the final game of the regular season. His presence is especially important, as Joel Embiid's (knee) status is up in the air as well.

