Bolden is starting Saturday against the Nuggets, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 76ers are without three regular starters Saturday, so Bolden will join a starting lineup that also features Corey Brewer and T.J. McConnell (along with regulars Ben Simmons and JJ Redick). Bolden averaged 7.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 block across 22.5 minutes in a pair of starts earlier in the year.