76ers' Jonah Bolden: Plays 16 minutes in start
Bolden had four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, and two assists in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 132-127 win over the Suns.
Bolden drew the start with Wilson Chandler (illness) sidelined. However, Bolden couldn't stop fouling (four), and the Suns ran small-ball lineups that kept him off the court for most of the tilt.
