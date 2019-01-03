Bolden had four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, and two assists in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 132-127 win over the Suns.

Bolden drew the start with Wilson Chandler (illness) sidelined. However, Bolden couldn't stop fouling (four), and the Suns ran small-ball lineups that kept him off the court for most of the tilt.