Bolden recorded 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds and five assists over 31 minutes in Friday's G League win against Capital City.

The 23-year-old posted his third double-double of the season as Delaware managed to pick up a win against Capital City. Bolden has been shipped between the Blue Coats and 76ers this season, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him return to the parent club if injuries arise.