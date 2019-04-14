76ers' Jonah Bolden: Probable Monday
Bolden is considered probable for Game 2 against Brooklyn on Monday due to left knee soreness.
Bolden was cleared to play in Game 1, although he logged just five minutes and scored two points. The former second-round pick out of UCLA is expected to be ready to roll Monday, although he's unlikely to make much of an impact off the bench.
