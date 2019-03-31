76ers' Jonah Bolden: Productive in spot start
Bolden tallied 19 points (7-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 31 minutes in the 76ers' 118-109 win over the Timberwolves on Saturday.
Just called up from the G-League earlier in the day, Bolden turned in a stellar effort in place of Joel Embiid (rest). The 23-year-old has been similarly productive in other opportunities this season, and he makes for an intriguing option over the next two games while Embiid remains out in potentially favorable matchups against the Mavericks and Hawks.
