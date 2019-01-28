Bolden is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers due to a sore right Achilles.

Bolden started Saturday's game against Denver in place of Joel Embiid, but he saw only 11 minutes of action and finished with three points, three rebounds and three personal fouls. The 23-year-old also emerged with a sore Achilles, and the Sixers will wait until Tuesday's shootaround to update his status.