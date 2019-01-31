Bolden (Achilles) will be available for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

In Tuesday's 121-105 win over the Lakers, Bolden missed his first game of January while tending to the sore right Achilles' tendon. Bolden's availability two days later suggests the injury wasn't a major issue, so he should take back his usual role as the top backup to starting power forward Wilson Chandler.