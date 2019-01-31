76ers' Jonah Bolden: Ready to play Thursday
Bolden (Achilles) will be available for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
In Tuesday's 121-105 win over the Lakers, Bolden missed his first game of January while tending to the sore right Achilles' tendon. Bolden's availability two days later suggests the injury wasn't a major issue, so he should take back his usual role as the top backup to starting power forward Wilson Chandler.
More News
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...