Bolden (knee) has been cleared to play Tuesday against Miami.

Bolden was listed as a game-time call due to knee soreness, but he's been given the green light. He's averaging 10.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists over his previous five matchups but could be in line for extended minutes Tuesday with Joel Embiid (knee) out of the mix.

More News
Our Latest Stories