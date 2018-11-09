76ers' Jonah Bolden: Recalled Friday
Bolden was recalled from the G-League on Friday.
Bolden will be in uniform for Friday's game against the Hornets. He has played 15 minutes for the 76ers this season, totaling five points, two rebounds, one assist and one block.
