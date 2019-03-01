76ers' Jonah Bolden: Scores 14 in loss
Bolden totaled 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and a steal across 20 minutes in the 76ers' win over the Thunder on Thursday.
Bolden drew the start with Joel Embiid (shoulder) out on Thursday and had a fairly productive night. His season-long averages are not quite as exciting, and he should be left on waivers barring injuries higher up the depth chart.
