76ers' Jonah Bolden: Shines in G League debut
Bolden recorded 34 points (12-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, three steals and one assist over 32 minutes in Friday's win against Long Island.
After failing to receive many opportunities with the 76ers, Bolden made the most of his first action with the Blue Coats as he led the team in scoring and fell just short of a double-double. The Sixers' depth will likely hinder Bolden's chances in the NBA this year, but he showed off his potential in his G League debut. He committed four turnovers and four fouls Friday, but he'll still likely play a big role for Delaware this season.
