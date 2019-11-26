76ers' Jonah Bolden: Shipped back to G League
Bolden was assigned to the Delaware Blue Coats on Tuesday.
Bolden was recalled from the G League on Sunday, but he failed to see any playing time during his brief stint with the parent club. He'll see the majority of his playing time this season with Delaware.
