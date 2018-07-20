76ers' Jonah Bolden: Signs rookie deal with Sixers
Bolden agreed to a four-year rookie contract with the Sixers on Friday, Shams Charania of Yahoo reports.
A second-round pick in 2017, Bolden spent last season overseas as a draft-and-stash player. The former UCLA Bruin agreed to a deal that will pay him roughly $7 million over four years, though the contract does include team options -- likely for the final two years. The implication is that Bolden will come over to join the Sixers for the 2018-19 season, but he'll likely play a relatively minor role as he adjusts to the NBA game.
More News
-
76ers' Jonah Bolden: Grabs eight rebounds in playoff win•
-
76ers' Jonah Bolden: Near double-double in SL loss•
-
76ers' Jonah Bolden: Joins Philadelphia for summer league•
-
Jonah Bolden: Eyeing summer league•
-
Jonah Bolden: Could join Philadelphia in 2018-19•
-
Jonah Bolden: Will remain overseas for 2017-18 season•
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...