Bolden agreed to a four-year rookie contract with the Sixers on Friday, Shams Charania of Yahoo reports.

A second-round pick in 2017, Bolden spent last season overseas as a draft-and-stash player. The former UCLA Bruin agreed to a deal that will pay him roughly $7 million over four years, though the contract does include team options -- likely for the final two years. The implication is that Bolden will come over to join the Sixers for the 2018-19 season, but he'll likely play a relatively minor role as he adjusts to the NBA game.