Bolden finished with nine points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 18 minutes during Monday's 111-110 victory over the Pelicans.

Bolden moved into the starting lineup Monday, most likely due to matchup purposes. He was able to contribute across the board in the one-point victory, however, his still only played 18 minutes. Bolden is a much better defender than Boban Marjanovic and put those skills on show here. Joel Embiid (knee) could be back for Thursday's game against the Thunder which would basically eliminate any value Bolden has garnered over the past few games.