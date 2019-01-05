76ers' Jonah Bolden: Starting Saturday
Bolden will start Saturday against the Mavericks, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Wilson Chandler (illness) is out, so coach Brett Brown will opt to use Bolden at power forward to start off Saturday's contest. The rookie has seen an increased role over his past five appearances, averaging 5.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 19.0 minutes.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...