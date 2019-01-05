Bolden will start Saturday against the Mavericks, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Wilson Chandler (illness) is out, so coach Brett Brown will opt to use Bolden at power forward to start off Saturday's contest. The rookie has seen an increased role over his past five appearances, averaging 5.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 19.0 minutes.

