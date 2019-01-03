76ers' Jonah Bolden: Starting Wednesday
Bolden will start Wednesday's game against the Suns.
Bolden will get the start with the 76ers shuffling the lineup due to Jimmy Butler (illness) and Wilson Chandler (illness) being out Wednesday. In 13 games this year, the rookie forward is averaging 2.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 10.3 minutes per game.
