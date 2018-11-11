76ers' Jonah Bolden: Swipes three steals in Saturday's loss
Bolden totaled zero points (0-1 FG), three rebounds, and three assists in15 minutes during Saturday's 112-106 overtime loss to the Grizzlies.
Bolden saw double-digit minutes for the second straight game, even equaling fellow backup big man Amir Johnson in minutes in this one. Bolden has seen the floor in super-sized lineups alongside Joel Embiid as well, which suggests that coach Brett Brown is looking for ways to get the rookie more involved. With that being said, Bolden can be avoided in fantasy until he solidifies a spot in the team's regular rotation.
