Bolden (Achilles) contributed eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist across 14 minutes off the bench Thursday in the 76ers' 113-104 win over the Warriors.

The Achilles issue that sidelined Bolden for the 76ers' previous game Tuesday against the Lakers didn't seem to affect him Thursday, as the rookie big man made a big splash for a productive Philly bench unit. The 76ers lost starting power forward Wilson Chandler to a right quadriceps injury during the contest, so Bolden and Mike Muscala could both benefit from bumps in minutes in the event Chandler is forced to miss any game action.