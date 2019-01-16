Bolden scored 14 points (5-6 FG, 4-5 3Pt) and collected four rebounds along with an assist and two blocks across 16 minutes Tuesday against Minnesota.

Bolden took advantage of his opportunities off the bench, knocking down 80.0 percent of his threes in a 149-107 drubbing. The 23-year-old forward hasn't warranted much fantasy appeal so far this season, averaging just 3.2 points and 3.5 rebounds in 19 matchups. Don't expect this type of production from Bolden on a nightly basis.