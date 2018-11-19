76ers' Jonah Bolden: Will be reevaluated in 10 days
Bolden was diagnosed with a small cortical crack in the proximal fibula of his right leg Monday.
Bolden suffered the injury during Saturday's G League game, and a subsequent MRI confirmed the severity of the issue. He's expected to be reevaluated in 10 days.
