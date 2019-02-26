Bolden will draw the start in Monday's game against the Pelicans, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

With Joel Embiid out, Bolden has jumped into the starting five, bumping Boban Marjanovic to the bench. Bolden is averaging 13.0 minutes per game over the past two games, and with his move into the starting five, he could see a larger role.

