Bolden was just called back up from the 76ers' G League affilliate and will now draw the start at center for Saturday's tilt against the Timberwolves, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Bolden should be in line for some extended run during the 76ers next three games, as Joel Embiid (rest) will be sidelined. He has averaged 8.8 points and 4.7 rebounds across 19.3 minutes in six starts this season.